Shettima off to Johannesburg for BRICS Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday left Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of…

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday left Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Shettima, according to a statement released by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

FG to adopt more measures against banditry – Shettima

Ike Shorunmu joins Abia Warriors as new goalkeepers’ coach

He said notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President, Luiz Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...