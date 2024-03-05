Children starving to death in northern Gaza hospitals – WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that an aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid…

The World Health Organisation has said that an aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid dire shortages of food, fuel, and medicines, Turkish TRT World reports.

The findings were “grim”, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, adding that “The situation at Al Awda was particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed”.

The Kamal Adwan hospital, the only pediatrics hospital in northern Gaza, was overwhelmed with patients, he said. “The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children,” Tedros said.

Meanwhile, Geneva-based organisation, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has revealed in a statement disturbing evidence of Israeli tanks deliberately running over Palestinians.

NAMA to retiring officers: Build good, strong families

Hausa traders beg Gov Uzodinma to intervene in market land tussle

Israeli tanks “deliberately” ran over Palestinians alive on Sunday.

The Geneva-based organisation described these crimes on Monday as “Part of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Euro-Med reported several cases of Israeli forces running over Palestinian civilians alive, including a man on February 29, a family on January 23, displaced people in December 2023, and another family on February 20.

It also called for “An independent international investigation committee specialising in Israel’s ongoing military attack on the Gaza Strip.”

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

As the ensuing Israeli bombardment entered its 150th day – Israel has killed at least 30,534 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounded 71,980 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities, according to TRT casualty count.