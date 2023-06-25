Child trafficking: Yunusa Yellow regains freedom after jail term

Dahiru Yunusa Yellow who was accused of child trafficking and sentenced to serve a 26-year jail term has regained freedom after serving a reduced…

Dahiru Yunusa Yellow who was accused of child trafficking and sentenced to serve a 26-year jail term has regained freedom after serving a reduced sentence of seven years by an Appeal Court.

It would be recalled that Yellow was accused of abducting Ese Oruru from Yenagoa in Bayelsa State to Kano, and possibly converted her to Islam and married her.

Public Relations Officer, Kano Correctional Service, Musbahu Lawan Kofar Nassarawa confirmed that Yellow has completed his jail term, adding that he had since enrolled in the correctional facility secondary school.

“He has never offended anybody or breached any rule in the correctional facility. He had lived a good and exemplary life worthy of emulation while serving his jail term and was respected by many”, he said.

Yellow was arrested in Bayelsa in 2015 and was imprisoned by the State High Court Judge, Justice Jane Inyang who held that Yellow was not guilty on count one bothering on abduction.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...