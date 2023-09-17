Child trafficking: NDLEA intercepts 5 pregnant teenage girls in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo State on patrol along the Aba-Owerri expressway on Wednesday intercepted five pregnant teenage girls suspected to…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo State on patrol along the Aba-Owerri expressway on Wednesday intercepted five pregnant teenage girls suspected to be victims of child trafficking used in a baby factory.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement that they were picked up while being relocated from their hideout in Naze area of Owerri to the Ikenegbu area of the state capital.

The victims include; Chioma Emmanuel, 15; Uma Faith, 15; Divine Adimonye, 17; Opara Gift, 15; and Amarachi Mbata, 16. In their statements, they claimed they didn’t know the men who impregnated them.

The Imo State command of the agency has since been directed to hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for further investigations.

Election Tribunal judgement: Police warn supporters against wild jubilation in Bauchi

Things to know about APC Youth Leader Appointed Junior Youth Minister

Also, fresh attempts to export various quantities of methamphetamine and skunk by members of some transnational drug trafficking organisations through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja and courier companies in Lagos have again been thwarted by operatives of the NDLEA, who intercepted the illicit drug consignments concealed in different items.

At the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday intercepted an intending passenger, Ugwu Peter Tochukwu, going to Oman while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight.

After a thorough search of his luggage, 7.50 kilograms of skunk were discovered concealed inside crayfish mixed with dry bitter leaf.

Moreso, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) attached to some courier companies intercepted Dubai-bound 2.9kgs of skunk and 14 grams of methamphetamine concealed in bags of semovita and soles of ladies’ high heel shoes respectively.

While two suspects: Moses Akowe, 32, and Sunday Gabriel, 31, were arrested with 227.1kgs of cannabis on Tuesday 11th September at Ikebe village, Ankpa LGA, Kogi state, a female suspect, Bilikisu Salako, 35, was nabbed with 108kgs of same substance on Saturday 16th September in Ifo area of Ogun State.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...