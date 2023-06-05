Chief of Staff: Gambari hands over to Gbaja

Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has handed over to his successor, Femi Gbajabiamila. The handover ceremony took place briefly…

Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has handed over to his successor, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The handover ceremony took place briefly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, was announced as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday.

At the handover, which was caught on a muted video clip, the President was seen in a photo session with the former and new Chiefs of Staff.

Reacting to his appointment on Friday, Gbajabiamila had thanked Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve.

He had also pledged to giver the job his best.

“Thank you Mr. President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter”.

