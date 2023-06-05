Tinubu’s Wife steps into First Lady’s Office

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assumed office as Nigeria’s First Lady. Mrs Tinubu, who arrived at the First Lady’s wing of…

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assumed office as Nigeria’s First Lady.

Mrs Tinubu, who arrived at the First Lady’s wing of the Presidential Villa, was in the company of her security aides.

She was received by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and other heads of units in the First Lady’s Office.

Mrs Tinubu was then guided on a tour of offices within the First Lady’s wing, comprising the Administrative, ICT, Catering, Media and Protocol Units.

Tinubu’s wife was born on 21 September 1960 to an Itsekiri mother and a Yoruba father.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Ife, Osun State as well as a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State.

She served as the First Lady of Lagos State when her husband was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, and after that, she was elected senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate in 2015.

Mrs Tinubu executed many philanthropic activities to alleviate the plight of vulnerable people in her Constituency.

She also has the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) conferred on her in recognition of her achievements and contributions to societal upliftment.

Last month, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife handed over to her ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...