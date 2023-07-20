Tinubu moves to block Atiku’s fresh petition on Chicago records

President Bola Tinubu has filed a motion to quash subpoena before the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chicago, USA, against a fresh petition by…

President Bola Tinubu has filed a motion to quash subpoena before the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chicago, USA, against a fresh petition by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had on July 11 filed the petition seeking to obtain further details of Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University.

Documents sought by Atiku, through his counsel, Angela M. Liu, include record of his admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance including degrees, awards and honours attained by Tinubu at the university, among others.

Atiku informed the court that Tinubu subpoena was to test the truth and veracity of Mr. Tinubu’s assertions, adding that he is currently the President of Nigeria and is facing various court proceedings concerning his election and the authenticity of documents relating to his attendance at Chicago State University.”

We won’t favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi at tribunal – CJN

PEPC: Atiku, Obi have no proof presidential election was rigged – APC

But in a reply to the petition, Tinubu’s counsel, Victor P. Henderson on July 19, asked the court to strike it out as no judge of the court heard and granted Atiku the subpoena.

He contends that the petition was presumptive invalid for providing only six days for compliance, which was less than 14 days provided under Rules 219 and 137 of the Illinois Supreme Court Rules.

He said Atiku engaged himself in an “improper fishing expedition about a foreign public official utilising the Illinois court’s subpoena power.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...