Kwankwaso absent as NNPP NEC ratifies expulsion of board chair, 15 others

National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was conspicuously absent as his party held its National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja Tuesday afternoon to ratify the expulsion of the Chairman of Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, and 14 others.

The NNPP has been rocked by crisis recently as its National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved seven state executive committees as well as the founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major.

The meeting which had the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore, in attendance, held at Bolingo Hotel, Abuja.

A parallel meeting of the expelled members held in Lagos

The NEC alleged they were expelled for forming parallel board, NWC and SEC.

The national chairman of the party, Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali, said the NEC was aimed at restructuring the party.

He said a seven-member disciplinary committee was set up by the NWC which report led to the suspension of the state executive committees.

He urged those who have won election on the platform of the party to be good ambassadors as well as emulate Kwankwaso.

He also said the meeting intended to change the logo of the party, saying there was need to deliberate on the issue so that collectively an acceptable logo can be unveiled.

