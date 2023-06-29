Centre urges AEPB to provide receptacles in parks

The Centre for Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development (CEPASD) has urged the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to provide waste disposal bins in FCT motor…

Mr Olabode Afurewaju, the operation officer of the centre, made the appeal on Tuesday in an interview, saying that it would ensure protection and improvement of air, water, land, forest and wildlife of the FCT.

While noting that AEPB was saddled with the responsibility of preserving and restoring all ecological processes to pre-impact status for the preservation of biodiversity in the FCT, he explained that municipal liquid and solid waste collection and disposal/sanitation management service, including connection of plots to the central sewer line, were among the services AEPB rendered to residents.

He said, “Generally, residents of the FCT are expected to cooperate and participate fully in AEPB’s efforts at carrying out these functions.

“Additionally, AEPB offers pollution control and environmental health fumigation, vector control services and ensures protection and improvement of air, water, land, forest and wildlife in FCT ecology.” (NAN)

