CBN Dep. Director emerges new Magajin Garin Zazzau

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has approved the elevation of Muazu Nuhu Bamali, a Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as Magajin Garin Zazzau.

He replaced the late Magajin Gari and former Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Ahmed Bamalli, who died last Friday.

A statement signed by the Media and Publicity Officer of Zazzau emirate council and issued to newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State, confirmed the appointment.

The statement said the newly approved Magajin garin Zazzau who was recently turbaned by the Emir as Baraden Zazzau is Mu’azu Nuhu Bamalli.

Similarly, the Emir of Zazzau has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Nuhu Bamalli (SAMBO), the Chief of Staff to the Emir and also a younger Brother as the new Baraden Zazzau.

Aliyu Bamalli succeeds the CBN Deputy Director following his elevation.

A graduate of Economics with Masters Degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Aliyu had worked with Legacy Pension as a Manager before his appointment as Chief of Staff to the Emir of Zazzau.

“All the appointments take immediate effect, while the date for the turbanning will be announced later,” the statement read.

