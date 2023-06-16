Catholic priest abducted in Benue

A Catholic Priest under the Otukpo Diocese in Benue State, Reverend Father Anthony Adikwu, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.

Witnesses said Adikwu is the parish priest in charge of St. Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe Awume, in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

A witness identified as Oche told journalists in Makurdi that some gunmen invaded the Awume community around 10pm on Thursday and went straight to the church premises where they whisked the priest away.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to the newsmen in Makurdi.

“The information got to us this morning, (Friday) and we are working on it,” Anene said.

Meanwhile, the policeman and two others abducted a few days ago along Naka-Makurdi road in Gwer West have regained their freedom.

Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Andrew Ayande, who gave an update on Friday, said that the kidnapped policeman and the other victim later escaped from their abductors’ den while the female victim among the trio paid a ransom of N400,000 before security operatives rescued her.

The captors had earlier placed a N1.7m ransom on the trio but the female victim was rescued on Friday morning by security operatives.