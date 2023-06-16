Why Frank Mba was promoted to DIG 3 months after becoming AIG – PSC

The Police Service Commission says it has approved the promotion of a former Public Relations Officer of the force, Frank Mba...

The Police Service Commission says it has approved the promotion of a former Public Relations Officer of the force, Frank Mba, to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

Mba’s fresh promotion is coming three months after he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Promoted alongside the former force spokesman include the former CP of FCT Command, Bala Ciroma to the rank of DIG as well as 14 CPs to AIG and 22 DCPs to CPs.

Commenting on their promotion, the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that Mba is the most senior police officer from the South East zone of the country.

He said the decisions were taken during the 21st plenary of the commission presided over by its Chairman, Solomon Arase.

The meeting was also attended by all the members of the commission including the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku.

Ani said, “DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga who has retired from Service and had represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team.

“DIG Ciroma, the most senior Officer from the zone will henceforth represent the zone. DIG Mba will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement represented the zone.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.”

The new AIGs are CP Abubakar Lawal; CP Alhassan Aminu; CP Abdul Umar; CP Shettima Zannah; CP Ebong Eyibio Ebong; CP Adepoju Ayiinde Ilori and CP Okon Okon Effiong.

Others are: CP Echeng Eworo Echeng; CP Susan Ukpanukiema Horsfall; CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru; CP Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju; CP Sani Gwarzo and CP Odama Paul Ojeka.

The 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Commissioners are; DCP Abibo Deinma Reuben; DCP Thomas Abraham Nabhoni; DCP Wakil Abdul Salamai; DCP Enyinnaya Inonachi; DCP Ronke Nurat Okunade; DCP Adekunle Ismail Olusokan; DCP Hassan Abdu Yabnet; DCP Festus Chinedu Oko; DCP Aminu Baba Raji; DCP Omolara Ibidun Oluntola; DCP Akoh Benedict Gabriel; DCP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha; DCP Bafda Magaji Jahun, DCP Ahmadu Tijani Abdullahi; and DCP Mohamned Mu’azu; Others are, DCP Bretet Emmanuel Simon; DCP Ihebom M Chukuma; DCP Shettima Mohamned Qurtu; DCP Olatokunbo Maxwell Olabisi; DCP Yusuf Mohammed Lawal; DCP Monica Leo and DCP Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi.

Arase congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to reciprocate the commission’s Good gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He promised to ensure that Police Promotions will be regular so that Officers are not allowed to stagnate in any rank.

Arase commended other Members of the Commission for their dedication and sacrifice stressing that a new and brighter future “is here for the Nigeria Police Force”.

