Popular street artiste and Zazoo crooner, Habeeb Okikiola fondly known as Portable have vowed to win a Grammy awards. Portable made this vow during an interview with an on-air personality, Timi Agbaje. The singer’s ambition comes a day after sonorous songstress, Tems, won the prestigious award due to her collaboration with American rap artiste, Future, on the record, Wait For U.

According to Portable, the Grammy award is the only thing he longs for, he further threw shades at some of his colleagues, saying they couldn’t sing good songs

Speaking in Pidgin English during the interview, the interviewer asked, “Wetin be thing wey you go like achieve for your life.“(sic)

In his response, Portable remarked, “Make I no lie you, na to collect grammy, yes na.”

Portable went further to reveal the category of the award he would love to clinch, he said, “Best artiste for Africa, number one, that Ika of Africa, that Ika of Africa I must collect that award, if I collect that award, international oh, no be all those local awards, no be all those industry awards, you know say them get caucus.

“Wetin you dey sing, no be all those yeye songs, can you sing life band, can you sing good songs, can’t you sing reality songs, can’t you praise God?”(sic)

The prestigious Grammy awards have been on the news since Nigerian artiste, Tems bagged the award for Best Melodic rap performance, being the first female Nigerian to win a Grammy. Meanwhile, her colleague Burna boy who was also nominated in two categories lost the award.

Moreso, it should be recalled that the singer was dropped as a nominee at the 15th edition of the Headies Awards. He was nominated for the Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year. The singer was dropped at the last minute due to negative remarks he made most especially against his fellow nominees.