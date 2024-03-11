Car hits cyclist, injures 2 on Abuja-Lokoja road

An unmarked Nissan car ran over a cyclist, injuring two persons near Chikara, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway. A witness said the incident happened around 12:12…

A witness said the incident happened around 12:12 pm on Saturday when the driver who was coming from the Lokoja axis tried to avoid a pothole and rammed into the cyclist.

He said the cyclist and a passenger sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately rescued to Abaji General Hospital for treatment by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Our reporter, who visited the hospital, observed that the FRSC officials drove the victims to the emergency ward of the hospital, where medical personnel attended to the victims.

An FRSC official, who was part of the rescue team but preferred anonymity, confirmed the accident at attributing to over speeding and loss of control.

It was gathered that the driver of car later visited the hospital and paid the hospital bills of the victims.