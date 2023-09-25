Campaign on issues, Gov Diri urges new PDP council members

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has asked members of the party’s…

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has asked members of the party’s campaign council to imbibe issue-based campaigns ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The governor spoke during the inauguration of the PDP state campaign council for his re-election yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said, “Today (yesterday), I have released all of you to go down to your various units, wards and communities to mobilise support for our victory.

“Let me also admonish all of us to make our campaigns to be issue-based and unit-based. Let us campaign with our projects. We have done very well. Bayelsa people are with us. In all the local government areas, we have done laudable projects.”

Hon. Obordor Mitema, a first-term member of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, emerged as the Director General (Law) for the council.

The Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, emerged as the Director of Mobilisation; Ayiba Duba Crowther, Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, emerged as the Director of Publicity, with a former Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, as member of publicity team.

The Director of Publicity (Law) for the committee, Ayiba Duba, who is also the Commissioner for Information, said, “What we want to tell Bayelsans is that this party is going to come back stronger; we are going to win the election.

“What transpired today (yesterday) was the formal inauguration of the gubernatorial campaign council. The director general is Hon. Mitema Obordor, a member of the House of Representatives. He has been mandated to start the work of canvassing for votes from Bayelsans.”

