Jigawa: 7 rustlers in police net

…School guard picked over theft

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has arrested seven rustlers and a school guard for theft of school property.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said, “On 14/9/2023 at about 1700hrs, a surveillance squad attached to Kiyawa Division arrested one Aminu Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 30 of Balagu village in Kiyawa LGA in possession of one cow strongly suspected to be stolen.

“On interrogation, the suspect stated that about one month ago he went to Kudai village in Dutse LGA to work on the farm of one Baba Haruna and that on his way back home he saw the said cow behind one house and decided to steal it. The owner of the cow was traced and he identified his cow.”

He further said six other suspected rustlers were arrested in different parts of the state.

Concerning the school guard, Shiisu said, “On 19th September, 2023, one Bashir Ahmed ‘m’ 50 years, the Vice Principal, Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Kazaure, reported at the Kazaure Division that on 18/9/2023 at about 1700hrs, he discovered that some of the school’s property were stolen.

“On receipt of the report, a surveillance squad attached to Kazaure Division stormed a shop in KanGada Quarters, Kazaure, where one Hassan Adamu ‘m’ 30 years of Bornu-Kishi village, Yobe State, who happened to be a security guard in the school, was arrested with two sacks containing the following items: a printer machine, two computers, two ceiling fans and a disc receiver.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he used a master key to open the store and made away with the school items.”

