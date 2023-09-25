Council chairman condemns killing of 70-year-old Fulani leader in Plateau

A 70-year-old Ardo, a Fulani leader, of Panyam district of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris Gabdo, was on Saturday killed in…

A 70-year-old Ardo, a Fulani leader, of Panyam district of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris Gabdo, was on Saturday killed in the area by yet-to-be-identified criminals.

The state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi who confirmed the killing said the incident happened on Saturday evening when the deceased was returning after a visit to the district head of Panyam.

The MACBAN chairman accused Mwaghavul youth of the area of being responsible for the killing, an accusation that was denied by the spokesperson for the Mwaghavul Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Kyarshik.

Mr Kyarshik said “I have not heard this until now and believe our people won’t go to this level of attacking and killing the Ardo. The allegation is baseless.”

While confirming the incident Sunday, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Hon Markus Artu, condemned the killing of the Fulani leader.

The council chairman in the statement made available to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau who were against the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Hon. Artu assured the people of Mangu that the security operatives were on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and would soon be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

While calling on the Fulani herders to remain calm, the council chairman called on the security agencies to ensure the recovery of the corpse of the Ardo.

Daily Trust reports that more than 300 people were killed in various villages of Mangu LGA in recent times.

