cameroonian, 8 suspects arrested over alleged gun manufacturing in benue

The police in Benue State have arrested a Cameroonian and eight other suspects for alleged gun manufacturing in Kwande LGA of the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, said the feat was achieved as part of efforts to clamp down on the proliferation of firearms in the state as he noted that the command had intensified intelligence gathering on arms manufacturers.

Adesina added, “Consequently, on 04/03/2024 at about 0430hrs, a team of Operation Zenda JTF invaded an arm manufacturing hideout at Amahundu, Nanev, Kwande LGA and arrested the following suspects; Terer Terfa aka “Gaddafi” 24, Aondonaugen Tse-aa 36, Torkuma Iorlaha 27, Hangeior Atim 25, Tyav Terwase 35, Gundu Gbagbogum 50, Terwase Shimashan 20, Terese Terver aka “Gbatiir” 18 all of various addresses in Kwande LGA as well as Adinga Ramseydihno 33 from Republic of Cameroon.”

He said that the suspects confessed to being involved in manufacturing, local sales and export of arms.

The police commissioner further listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include; eight Barretta pistols under fabrication, one fabricated AK47 rifle, 10 AK47 live ammunition, five Barretta pistol ammunition, four welding gas cylinders and other fabricating materials.

Adesina disclosed that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the source of their raw materials and other possible hideouts even as he warned criminals to desist from such acts or face the consequences.