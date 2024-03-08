Court remands man for allegedly raping neighbour’s daughter

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a man, Lukman Salau, 50, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly raping…

The Chief Magistrate, Mr M. Mudasiru, did not take Salu’s plea.

Mudashiru adjourned the case until May 21, for legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salau who lives in Ajanla Estate, Akala Expressway, Ibadan, was charged with one – count of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that Salau on Feb. 19, raped his neighbour’s daughter.

Oluwadare said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that if found guilty of the charge, section 358 stipulates that the defendant is liable to life imprisonment with or without caning. (NAN)