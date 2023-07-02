Businessman abducted in Imo

Gunmen have kidnapped the owner of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy in Owerri, Chief John Ugorji, located at Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, municipality. Our correspondent gathered that…

Gunmen have kidnapped the owner of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy in Owerri, Chief John Ugorji, located at Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, municipality.

Our correspondent gathered that Ugorji had resisted abduction which led to the bandits shooting sporadically in the air.

This was said to have resulted to confusion as passers-by scampered for safety.

An eyewitness said the incident happened between 10:00pm and 11:00pm on Friday while the victim was driving home.

The witness said, “He was accosted at his pharmacy but he tried to flee the gunmen when one of his car tyres got stuck in a gutter. They now pulled him out of his vehicle and bundled him into theirs and zoomed off to an unknown destination. The came in two vehicles.”

Family sources disclosed that the abductors had not contacted the family as of Sunday afternoon.

Ugorji hails from Umueshi community in Ideato-South local government area of Imo state.

Police Spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, said he was yet to receive any official report on the incident but promised to link up with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area.

Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, has named Stephen Olarewaju as the new Commissioner of Police in Imo. He replaced Mohammed Barde.

In a statement, the Inspector General of Police also appointed Godwin Aghaulor as Borno state CP, Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi as new Kwara state CP, Adebola Ayinde Hamzat as Oyo CP, Augustina Ogbodo as Ebonyi state CP and Samuel Titus Musa as Kebbi state Commissioner.

Others appointed are; Aderemi Olufemi Adeboye as Anambra state Commissioner of Police and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha as Ogun state CP.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, who signed the release and made it available on disclosed the Commission’s quest for the new IGP to include the North-east and South-east geo-political zones which are yet to record the benchmark of 15 per cent as decided at its last plenary.

