‘Businesses risk inefficiency without adopting Internet of things’

A foremost provider of emerging technologies, IoT Africa Networks, has warned that organisations that are reluctant to adopt Internet of things will struggle to strategically meet customers’ needs and take proactive measures to solve business problems in a decade’s time.

It also warned that such businesses might have the least efficient business processes.

The Executive Director, IoT Africa Networks, Melanie Ayoola, gave the warning recently while delivering a keynote address at the 2023 edition of the annual IoT West Africa Conference and Exhibitions in Lagos.

Ayoola said the IoT is bringing transformational and actionable solutions to many organisations in various industries by helping them to improve their operations, business diversification, raw material procurement, project management, marketing and distribution network, as well as their overall cost management needs.

She emphasised the importance of IoT to business growth and the need for organisations to adopt emerging technologies to provide real solutions such as the effectiveness of humans and materials, the acceleration of operational efficiency, and boosting of their profit margin.

“Whereas organisations that are slow or reluctant to adopt IoT will in the next decade have little no customer insights, increase operational cost, struggle to strategically meet customers’ needs, be reactive to business problems and have the least efficient business processes, those that adopt IoT will efficiently manage their operations, maximise resources and assets, optimise costs, improve work safety, among other benefits,” she said.

Ayoola also noted that the need for IoT solutions had become more crucial with the rise of remote work and new business models in the digital age as well as the demand for speedy adjustment to changing market requirements.

She added, “Organisations that are taking advantage of the massive benefits of IoT usually understand the application of critical operational insights that IoT solutions and devices offer. These insights are used for analysis and predictions, and to address problem areas for better outcomes and performance.”

At the conference, the firm showcased its array of IoT solutions for several industries including oil and gas, logistics and retail, agriculture, construction, hospitality, energy and water, and hospitality in a massive 54-square meter booth several devices and solutions.

The company is currently deploying the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) which will provide a national infrastructure to facilitate the growth and penetration of IoT and Industrial IoT in Nigeria, as it continues to champion the adoption of IoT across multiple industries all over Africa.

