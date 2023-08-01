PDP: Tinubu’s broadcast bereft of concrete plan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National broadcast of President Bola Tinubu shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government lack…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National broadcast of President Bola Tinubu shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government lack focus and leadership to steer the country from troubled waters.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the broadcast was hurriedly put together to blackmail the organised labour divert attention from the “bad policies” of the government.

The main opposition party said the recourse to such “vacuous, illusory and showy mal-administration revealed lack of leadership ingenuity and focus in the management of the affairs of the nation.”

The spokesman said the PDP is appalled that the broadcast is “another litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his (Tinubu) handlers in the desperate bid to hoodwink and beguile Nigerians, blackmail Labour Fronts and divert public attention from the life-discounting experiences imposed by the APC government”.

“The broadcast is a horrifying reminder of APC’s bogus promises which include promised Three million jobs per year; Making Naira equal in value to the US Dollar; Provision of Small Business Loan Guarantee Scheme to create at least 5 million new jobs by 2019, among others.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC, with Senator Tinubu as National Leader, never fulfilled any of these promises, but rather remained unaccountable and turned our once prosperous nation to the poverty capital of the world where over 100 million citizens cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

“What then is the value of Senator Tinubu’s new promises of N75 billion for new jobs in 2024; N125 billion to SMEs; N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business and cultivation of 750,000 hectares of land for food, all without concrete policy and implementation plan, and which at best are openings for corrupt patronage and siphoning of public funds?” he said.

The party noted that a comprehensive review of the speech shows that it is merely aspirational and meant to mesmerize the citizens “as it is completely bereft of any concrete plans to tackle the energy crisis, production issues, monetary challenges and worsening insecurity in our country.

“It is instructive to observe from the speech, that the APC has no marshal plan to stimulate domestic crude refining as an answer to the crippling energy and manufacturing deficits in the country, instead the APC has committed our nation to the mercies of foreign interests and market forces.

“The submission in the speech that there are no other ways but for Nigerians to suffer hardship and high costs further exposes APCs scandalous cluelessness, lack of capacity and deficiency of innovative ideas to effectively steady and manage a nation like Nigeria.

“It also shows APC’s insensitivity to the suffering of Nigerians and lackadaisical approach to serious issues of governance. It is like the case of you take it or leave it! The APC should know that there is frustration in the society in the face of its apparent lack of ideas and leadership focus.”

