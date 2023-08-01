BREAKING: Tribunal reserves judgement in Obi’s petition against Tinubu

The presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition which Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), filed to challenge the…

The presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition which Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), filed to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu winner of the election but Obi rejected the outcome and headed for the tribunal.

In their final written address dated July 20, Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed, his running mate, said Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election.

But a five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani said the date for the ruling would be communicated.

Obi and Datti were in court accompanied by renowned Novelist and scholar, Chimamanda Adichie.

Earlier, the court had adjourned ruling in the petition of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

