Bayelsa rice farmers lament flood, pest attacks

Rice farmers in Bayelsa State have cried out over impending floods and constant pest attacks on their farms.

They expressed fear over the rising water level in the surrounding rivers, urging the state government to put measures in place to save their farms from being washed away.

The Managing Director of Ovieya Rice Farm, Mr Ovieya Sini, told Daily Trust that the rising water level had made it difficult for workers to access his farm except by canoe.

He said aside from flooding, constant attacks by pests and the unavailability of functional processing facilities in Yenagoa made things difficult for rice farmers in the state.

He called on the government to assist them with pesticides and processing facilities to produce rice that can feed Bayelsa and other neighbouring states in the Niger Delta region.

“Another challenge here is how to convey the farm produce to the upland for procession. You know; our terrain is riverine, but if the government can assist us with boats and other palliative measures, I think we can produce rice that can feed Bayelsa and other states. Our land is good for rice cultivation.

“I have invested many resources already in the farm, but if the government can assist with pesticides, and tackle flooding in our society, we will have a bumper harvest,” he said.

Other rice farmers who spoke with Daily Trust lamented that their farms were under pest attacks because the water level had risen.

