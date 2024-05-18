✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Burna Boy speaks on having children

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared that he doesn’t plan on having children until he has a more settled lifestyle.  During an Instagram live session…

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared that he doesn’t plan on having children until he has a more settled lifestyle. 

During an Instagram live session with his fans on May 15, 2024, the African Giant responded to a fan’s question about why he doesn’t have children yet.

“Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet,” Burna Boy said 

He emphasised that he wants to ensure his life is more stable before having kids, as he feels he currently can’t provide the same love and stability his parents gave him.

“Have you seen my operation, bro? Have you seen my mum and the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad; the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I live. You feel me?” he said.

He continued, “So when I’m settled and I can be there for my children every day, every single minute of every day, every second, I’m not having any kids. That’s just me, and that’s a personal thing because I feel like my kids deserve better than I did. And I got both my mum and dad, so you understand?”

 

