Niger coup: Tinubu meets ECOWAS President, Abdulsalami, Ribadu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders as part of efforts to defuse the political crisis in Niger Republic.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders as part of efforts to defuse the political crisis in Niger Republic.

President Tinubu is the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In attendance at the ongoing meeting are the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray; leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Although there was no brief to the media on the agenda, a source revealed that the reason would revolve round averting armed conflict over the Niger Republic crisis.

Details later…

