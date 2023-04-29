Buni, NILDS DG condole Yusuf Alli over mother’s death

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has condoled with Alhaji Yusuf Alli, a veteran journalist and Editor Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, over the…

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has condoled with Alhaji Yusuf Alli, a veteran journalist and Editor Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Alli.

Governor Buni in a statement by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, described her death as a sad and huge loss to the family and community.

Buni said the community had lost a mother whose large and accommodating heart had positively touched many lives in the community.

“I understand that she always had deep concern for any problem in the community; she sees any problem in the community as her personal problem and pursues it with vigour.

Buni appoints new auditor-general

30 days to Buhari’s exit, Nigeria-Siemens 7,000MW deal elusive

“She was an asset to all and will be missed by all,” Buni said.

He prayed Allah to forgive her shortcomings and to admit her into Aljannatur Firdaus.

Similarly, the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O Sulaiman, expressed his sympathies to Alli, on the passing of his mother.

According to him, Hajia Hawau lived a life devoted to the service of Allah and humanity and had left a remarkable legacy through her children’s achievements.

The NILDS’ boss in a statement signed by Joke Akinsanmi, NILDS Deputy Director, Information/Communication and Protocol, noted that Yusuf Ali should take comfort in the fact that his mother lived a righteous life and had witnessed her children succeed in their chosen fields.

He concluded by praying for her peaceful rest and for the Almighty Allah to grant the family the strength to cope with the loss.