Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has condemned the statement made by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo who called on President Buhari to cancel the result of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buni said that the statement made by the former president is capable of inciting violence across the country and undermining the election process.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during a meeting with traditional rulers and critical stakeholders held at the Government House in Damaturu.

The Governor further explained that the recent election was the most credible and fair election ever in the history of this country.

It’s against this that the Governor summoned the Local Government Chairmen, Traditional rulers, state critical stakeholders and members of the state House of assembly to intensify and review security measures to ensure hitch-free, peaceful and successful election come 11 March 2023.

The Governor was represented by his Deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana, who said over the years, they have observed that some violence and crisis experienced on election days were emanated from the enemies of Nigeria

He urged the participants to sensitize their followers to disregard any inciting statement.

Also contributing, the speaker, Yobe state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ahmad Lawan Mirwa, appealed to the electorates to vote wisely and prayed for successful governorship and state assembly elections.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Mohammad Abali ibn Muhammad Idrissa assured that traditional rulers would not relent in their efforts to sensitize their subjects to achieve peaceful elections come 11 March 2023.