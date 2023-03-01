Food security: We’ve deployed tech to halt attacks on farmers, produce – NSCDC CG

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, Wednesday, said the Corps is deploying technologies to halt attacks on farmers and farm produce in the country.

He disclosed this while speaking at the Corps’ headquarters on Wednesday in an event to mark World Civil Defence Day.

Audi, who was also marking his second year as the third substantive Commandant General of the NSCDC, said the Corps had keyed into the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO)’s theme of the year: “The role of Information Technologies in Risks Assessment”.

He said: “The Corps has designed, developed and deployed Integrated Electronic Arrest and Reporting System (i-Ears) for classified communication of intelligence, documentation of report from Divisional Commands to Commandant General via State Commandants, Confidential Inter-Agency Data Sharing, Emergency Threat Reporting on a real-time basis.

“The Corps has developed Agro-Rangers Secure Agric Produce Transport Corridor (SAT-C) and procurement of response monitoring devices.

“The SAT-C is aimed at protecting farmers, farmlands and farm produce from attack and provision of food right of way to control the damage of perishable goods due to traffic jams or illegal delays on the road.”

Audi also disclosed that the Corps had maintained its dogged fight against the activities of vandals with the use of advanced technologies.

He said 546 suspects have been arrested, 429 under prosecution and 51 convicted between January 2022 and till date.

The CG added that 71 illegal refineries and 22 illegal oil bunkering sites were destroyed, 134 trucks were impounded, and 36 boats and other equipment used in perpetrating illegal oil bunkering were confiscated.

He said prior to this time, disaster management, risk assessment, crime detection and prevention, and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure were relatively difficult.

“We are determined to make the corps a world-class organisation. That is why we are not relenting but working hard to key into the global space and tapping from the experience of other members of the ICDO,” he said.