Police to arraign Doguwa over killings during elections

The police in Kano have said Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa, the lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tundub Wasa Federal Constituency, will be arraigned in connection with shootings in his constituency during the last Saturday’s elections.

Doguwa was arrested on Tuesday at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in connection with the murder of three persons in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in statement on Wednesday that Doguwa was apprehended after he failed to honour police invitation.

He said, “Following complaints received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots in the Social Media, the Commissioner of Police in charge of 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, CP Muhammad Yakubu directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation.

“In continuation of the investigation, on 27th February 2023, the department extended a formal invitation to Honorable Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa, a member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency for his alleged complicity in the incident.

“Sequel to his refusal to honour the invitation, the Command was left with no other option but to activate a motion that would lead to his arrest. He was subsequently arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.”

Kiyawa said investigation was ongoing, noting that other suspects at large would be arrested.

He added, “The suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution and the effort to get others at large is being intensified.

“While the Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of Kano State for their peaceful conduct in maintaining law and order during the concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections and its aftermath, the Command is reiterating its commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of the ‘’Kanawan Dabo’’.

“Accordingly, the CP demonstrated his willingness to tame any subversive element(s) or actor(s) no matter how highly placed, if they are out to disrupt the existing peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state.”