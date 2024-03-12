Building collapse: Anambra demolishes 2,000 shops in Onitsha

The Anambra State government on Monday demolished at least 2,000 shops along Niger Street in Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state. The…

The Anambra State government on Monday demolished at least 2,000 shops along Niger Street in Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition became necessary following the collapse of a five-storey building under construction at Basden Street in Fegge.

The Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Mr Emeka Orji, who supervised the demolition, later told newsmen that he was acting on the orders of Governor Charles Soludo, following the incessant building collapse in the area.

He said a notice was issued as regards the demolition and it was followed by a series of follow-up notices but they disobeyed.

“Then last week, the governor came here and told the store owners that this place is not for shops or markets.

He ordered me to demolish the area but I gave them another one-week notice which ended today.

“The area will be barricaded and cleared for the establishment of a Sea Side Resort which would have green park areas with umbrella trees for relaxation and amusement,” he said.

He stressed that most buildings, currently under construction, would be subjected to integrity tests.

One of the victims, Mrs Ekeoma Okafor, said they were not given any notice as regards the demolition.

Okafor alleged that government officials were being vindictive because they refused to settle some of them, adding that, “We pay appropriate taxes and levies to the state government.” (NAN)