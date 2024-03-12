Sokoto to spend N6.7bn on Ramadan feeding

The Sokoto State government on Monday said it would spend N6.7 billion on its Ramadan feeding programme. The programme includes the distribution of grains and…

The Sokoto State government on Monday said it would spend N6.7 billion on its Ramadan feeding programme.

The programme includes the distribution of grains and the provision of meals at feeding centres.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu disclosed this during the flag-off of grain distribution to 18,400 orphans and the destitute across the state.

He said each of the 18,400 orphans and the destitute would receive bags of rice and millet with N5000 cash.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, thanked the state government for sustaining the Ramadan feeding programme.

The monarch assured the governor of his support in his efforts to improve the people’s living conditions.

He called on the wealthy people to show compassion to the needy.