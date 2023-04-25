Buhari, Tinubu condole Yusuf Ali over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned Hajiya Hawau Odee, the mother of Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor of The Nation Newspapers. Alli is also the president…

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned Hajiya Hawau Odee, the mother of Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor of The Nation Newspapers.

Alli is also the president of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the philanthropic efforts of the deceased would continue to mark her legacy through generations going forward.

Buhari, in a message to the veteran leader of the journalism community in Abuja, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

He urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

Similarly, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a message of sympathy and condolences to the family of Hajiya Hawau Odee, who died on Sunday at 89.

In a condolence message released by his office on Monday, Tinubu described the death of Hajiya Hawau Odee as painful, not only to her immediate family, but to all who encountered her and felt her warmth and philanthropy.

“My sympathy and condolences to Alhaji Yusuf Alli and his siblings over the passing of their mother,” he said.

Also, the immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, condoled with Alli, describing his mother’s death as a great loss to the entire family in particular, the Muslim community in Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, described the late Hajiya Hawau as a devout Muslim and an entrepreneur who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.