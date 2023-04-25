Benue man buried alive over witchcraft

An elderly man has been reportedly buried alive following a witchcraft allegation levelled against him by some youths in the Ikyve community of Konshisha LGA…

An elderly man has been reportedly buried alive following a witchcraft allegation levelled against him by some youths in the Ikyve community of Konshisha LGA of Benue State.

Witnesses said the incident happened at the weekend in Ikyve community of Diiv-Ikyurave, a rural area that borders Cross River State.

A resident of the area, explained that trouble started for the elderly victim, simply identified as Ihwakaa, when lightning struck and killed his son, Henry, along with his wife and their infant.

The resident further narrated that some youths in the area alleged that it was the handiwork of Ihwakaa, whom they accused of always using water channels to invoke witchcraft on people of the community.

“So, they caught him and buried him in a shallow grave alive,” the resident said.

Another respondent who hails from the area, Engr. Baba Agan, told our correspondent on phone that he gathered on Sunday that three people were killed by thunderstorm in his community.

He said he further learnt that an elderly man was accused of masterminding the deaths of the three people, a development which led to a mob burying him alive.

He said thunderstorms was common in that vicinity and they usually struck economic trees and could have been responsible for the deaths of the husband, wife and their baby.

Agan, also an elder in the community, said it was unfortunate that before the police arrived at the scene to rescue the victim from the grave, he had died and it was his corpse that was finally exhumed.

“I’m not happy. People shouldn’t take laws into their hands. If this matter is not properly handled, it can generate further crises in the family and community. As an elder, I will join the other leaders of the community to ensure this issue is settled amicably,” Agan posited.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, has confirmed the incident, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“An elder was buried alive because it was been alleged that a young man, his wife and two months old child died from lightning and it was alleged that it was the man doing witchcraft that brought the lightning.

“They went and buried him alive and he died. Police are investigating; they have arrested two people already,” Anene said.