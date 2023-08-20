Buhari mourns soldiers killed in Niger

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger…

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, commiserated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Armed Forces and the families of the deceased.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former president said.

