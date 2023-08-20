Press civil charges against traffickers, NAPTIP urges victims

The Edo State Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nduka Nwanwene, has charged victims of human trafficking to press…

The Edo State Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nduka Nwanwene, has charged victims of human trafficking to press civil charges against traffickers who have been convicted by the court to claim damages.

He said this in Benin at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by Justice Development, Peace and Caritas Initiative (JDPCI), on the activation of the Victims Trust Fund committee in the state to handle victims of human trafficking.

“There is a provision in the law that victims can take their traffickers to court on civil claim to claim damages if they are exploited,” he said.

He said such development would aid the fight against human trafficking as the traffickers have been pushed roundly and suffered punishment with the conviction and would also be made to pay some funds having exploited the victim.

On his part, JDPCI’s Executive Director, Uromi, Rev. Fr. Fidelis Arhedo, charged the Edo State Government to activate the Victim Trust Fund Committee to help take care of victims of human trafficking in the state.

He said, “The fund is meant for victims and survivors of human trafficking; it is for those who were trafficked, exploited and battered, who returned with nothing and needed to be assisted to live a good life.”

