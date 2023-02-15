✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Buhari mourns classmate, Senator Abba Ali

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Senator Abba Ali, a friend and classmate. The president, in a statement Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba…

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Senator Abba Ali, a friend and classmate.

The president, in a statement Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he had lost a valued friend.

Buhari, in a tribute to Ali, described him as a complete gentleman who had a nuanced understanding of issues.

“I have had the honour of knowing him from our early days. He is leaving us with countless memories. We will greatly miss him,” he said.

The statement said until his death, the deceased was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and served as the chairman of the Forum of Classmates that included Buhari and members of their set from what is now the Government College Katsina.

