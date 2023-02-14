2023: Tinubu, Atiku are aging, says Northern Elders’ spokesman

The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples…

The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu are aging.

Dr Baba-Ahmed stated this while discussing 2023 elections during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said Atiku and Tinubu need experienced people with integrity around them to succeed if elected president in 2023.

“Most of the front runners now are Atiku and Tinubu are aging and even at their best, they can’t do everything they want to do. They need excellent sort of people around them, people with knowledge on how fix Nigeria. This is the most important thing.

“The second thing is to find people with integrity, not those who will convert public money to theirs. They should be good, competent people full of idea and people who have evidence that they fear good.”