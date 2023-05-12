Buhari lauds Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 97

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Afenifere cultural group, friends and family in celebrating with Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 97th birthday. The president, in…

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Afenifere cultural group, friends and family in celebrating with Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 97th birthday.

The president, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed his admiration for the courage, wisdom, resilience and visionary leadership that the nonagenarian had continued to provide.

He said Fasoranti’s personal profile conveyed the remarkable history of Nigeria from independence, with his participation in shaping political and economic developments in the first, second, third and fourth republic, and fearlessly advocating democratic rule under the military rule.

He also noted the overwhelming influence of the Afenifere leader in the South West and across the country, preserving the legacies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, after working side by side with him in building the Action Group and Unity Party of Nigeria, and serving as Commissioner of Finance in Ondo State, 1979-1983.

Buhari appoints AIG Garba Baba Umar as adviser on security

Uncertainty over multi-billion naira Abuja Airport runway project

He said as a patriot that had walked the streets leading protests and worked as principal in many schools, Fasoranti’s strength came from a deep fear of God, which remained the measure of good a Christian, and love for humanity.

Buhari prayed for more grace of divine strength and health for Fasoranti.