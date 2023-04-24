Buhari jets to Ghana Tuesday for Gulf of Guinea summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government…

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Accra on Tuesday to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) convened by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday, said President Buhari was scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

He said as the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

Adesina said in June, 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO Act) which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and other unlawful acts against a ship.