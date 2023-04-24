Presidency: I’m strong and ready, says Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu says he is ready for the responsibilities attached to being Nigeria’s number one citizen. Tinubu said this shortly after returning to the…

President-elect Bola Tinubu says he is ready for the responsibilities attached to being Nigeria’s number one citizen.

Tinubu said this shortly after returning to the country after about a month in Paris, France.

While abroad, there were reports that he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

But addressing his supporters who thronged the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, where his plane touched down, Tinubu dismissed reports about his health.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after one month abroad

Why Obi should withdraw petition against Tinubu – Nnamani

“I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Later, he posted a tweet in which he said he was glad to be back home.

“I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today. Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion.”

The President-elect, who was accompanied by his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and son, Seyi Tinubu, was received by Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Barrister Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibril, Adeola Olamilekan Yahyi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as Secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and publicity in the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council.