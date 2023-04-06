Buhari fires Saratu Umar, NIPC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired Saratu Umar, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement…

The president did not give any reason for the action.

Buhari had initially renewed her appointment by five years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.”

“In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim,” the statement read.