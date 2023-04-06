Democracy remains best option – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option.” The President…

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option.”

The President said this while hosting two outgoing Ambassadors, His Excellency, Dr Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola and Dr Obaid Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola as the country used its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

President Buhari, while receiving the outgoing Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, said he was quite glad that Nigeria made a good impression on him, as he stated in his remarks.

The President, while recalling that he had been well received anytime he visited UAE, assured that the two countries would continue to improve on their relationship, “as we have so much in common.”

The two outgoing envoys had kind words to say about their tour of duty in Nigeria.

Dr Quibato of Republic of Angola thanked the President for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.”

The outgoing Ambassador also lauded President Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

Dr Taffaq equally pledged that the two countries will continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society, in his five-year stay.

He said he traveled extensively in Nigeria, and had come to understand the diversity and culture of the people.

“I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities,” the Ambassador promised.