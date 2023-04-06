After May 29, I’ll be far away from Abuja – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he looks forward to his retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29. Buhari, according to a statement…

President Muhammadu Buhari says he looks forward to his retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this at the State House in Abuja yesterday while receiving the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Laing.

The president said: “I will be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.

He said the United Kingdom was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” Buhari added.

Earlier, Laing had said she was sad to be leaving as she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

“I am sad to be leaving. Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I will be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture.

“It has been good to experience Nigeria. I have been to over 20 States, and I’ have told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider,” she said.

She congratulated Buhari for very successful 8 years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.