Buhari delivers farewell broadcast Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Buhari will hand over the baton of leadership to the President-elect on Monday as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.