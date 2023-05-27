Aisha Buhari: What I ‘ll miss about Aso Rock

Aisha Buhari, wife of outgoing Nigeria’s president, has narrated what she would miss about Aso Rock. Daily Trust reports that the eight-year tenure of President…

Daily Trust reports that the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, which commenced on May 29, 2015, will come to an end on May 29, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Aisha said she would miss taking a walk in the evening around the Villa.

“After eight years in the villa, I used to say that I would miss taking a walk in the evening. You know, they have a very long stretch and a beautiful garden, I think I’m going to miss that. Apart from that, we are leaving happily. And we thank God,” she said.

On Thursday, Aisha handed over to the incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

The handover ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Aisha acquainted Remi with the responsibilities of the office and handed over important documents to guide her.

She also passed on the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to her successor, who will now serve as the chief host of all the spouses of African heads of state.

Despite the fact that the role of the First Lady is not constitutional, Mrs Buhari expressed her gratitude for the goodwill of the citizens that allowed her to carry out humanitarian activities and partner with NGOs during her eight years in office.

“As you are all aware the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with,” Buhari’s wife said.

Responding, Tinubu’s wife thanked her predecessor for her leadership and expressed her humility in taking on the role.

“We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things. I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all,” she said.