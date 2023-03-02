✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

Buhari celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye,…

Buhari
President Buhari
    By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday.

The President, in a statement issued Thursday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

President Buhari equally felicitated with family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

The President, who recalled the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, expressed gratitude for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless and guide Pastor Adeboye and his family.

More Stories