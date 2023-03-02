Police sergeant shoots self, lover in Kwara

A Police sergeant, on Thursday, killed his female lover and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, Kwara state capital. The incident,…

A Police sergeant, on Thursday, killed his female lover and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 8am at premises of the Chapel of Redemption, Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is located.

The MOPOL sergeant, was identified as Olalere Michael attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin.

Daily Trust gathered that he was also attached to the Kwara state Government House, Ilorin by the police command as one of the security agents.

INEC and the burden of credible elections

No regret losing senatorial election – Ikpeazu

Residents of the community told our correspondent that the deceased Police officer trailed the lady to the school, where she went to drop off her daughter, before opening fire.

“The officer entered the school premises at about a few minutes before 8:00 in his Toyota Corolla car earlier than his female friend who brought her daughter to the school .

“He brought out his AK-47 rifle and shot Tosin on the chest three times at close range and she died on the spot. A friend that accompanied her to the school, ran away.

“He thereafter shot himself on the throat which blew off some part of his head,” a resident told our correspondent.

Residents said he had visited the family house of the deceased female friend located at Erin Ile road, Gaa Akanbi, a few days ago where he attacked her with cutlass over an unresolved misunderstanding.

When Daily Trust visited the deceased’s residence, her elder sister who was still sobbing, could not speak.

“I can say anything now please”, she told Daily Trust.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, described the incident as “aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality”.

Okasanmi said, “Immediately after the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead

“Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready.”