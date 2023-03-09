Buhari asks Nigerians in Qatar to support Tinubu govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians living in Doha, Qatar to support the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he takes over the reins…

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians living in Doha, Qatar to support the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he takes over the reins of government on May 29.

He made the appeal Tuesday while speaking at a Town Hall meeting as part of his visit to the State of Qatar.

Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections which would conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the governorship and state assembly elections.

He, therefore, called on them to “support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

He acknowledged the noble roles that Nigerians in Diaspora all over the world had been playing in the development of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed, said Nigeria and the State of Qatar had maintained brotherly bilateral relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2013, noting there are currently about 7,000 Nigerians residing in Qatar, and gainfully engaged in diverse areas of human endeavours.