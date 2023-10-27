British envoy visits Sultan, discusses Niger situation

The British High Commissioner, Dr Richard Montgomery, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, in Sokoto to discuss several issues including…

The British High Commissioner, Dr Richard Montgomery, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, in Sokoto to discuss several issues including the undemocratic take-over of government in the Republic of Niger.

A statement on Friday by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the British High Commission, said, that during his discussions with the Sultan, the High Commissioner acknowledged His Eminence’s role in promoting peace between people of different faiths in Nigeria, including through his positions as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Co-Chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

The statement said they also discussed the situation in Niger Republic and the prospects for a mediated resolution.

Other engagements during the High Commissioner’s visit included a thought-provoking meeting with representatives of civil society organisations, traditional leaders and academics who shared their insights on social, religious, economic and security issues.

The British High Commissioner was quoted as saying: “We had an insightful discussion on traditional leadership and social progress; inter-faith dialogue; national peace initiatives; and regional mediation.

“My visit was also an opportunity to deepen my understanding of the state’s contribution to the history of Nigeria, including by seeing the remarkable archives of the Sokoto Caliphate at the Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau; a real treasure trove for historians.

“I had an engaging discussion with representatives of civil society, academia and traditional leaders, who shared their insights on issues including gender equality, insecurity and the economy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...